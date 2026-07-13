Susan Solves It: Pet care costs

- A new report found owning a medium-sized dog can cost nearly $40,000 over its lifetime, while cat ownership can exceed $32,000 as veterinary and care costs continue rising.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises comparing pet insurance policies carefully and considering a dedicated savings account to help manage unexpected pet care expenses.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life
Gigi Felix needs very specific donors to help save her life. She has an inherited blood disorder.
Urgent plea for rare blood donors to help save Florida teen's life