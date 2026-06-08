Susan Solves It: Pet scam warning

- Scammers are using AI-manipulated photos from social media to trick missing pet owners into paying fake fees for their pet’s return.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down, verifying claims, and avoiding untraceable payments before sending money to anyone claiming they’ve found your pet.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
.
Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney
Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.
Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City