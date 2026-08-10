Susan Solves It: Scam callers

TAMPA, Fla. —
- A new report found many Americans are avoiding unknown phone calls because of scam fears, but that caution is also causing people to miss important calls from doctors, schools, and employers.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises consumers to slow down before responding to urgent calls or texts and create a family passcode to help verify loved ones during potential AI impersonation scams.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.
Sports anchor Kyle Burger and Victor Mesa Jr. had “Catching Rays” conversation about Mesa Jr.’s Cuban roots, his famous father, and how he brings the good vibes to the Rays clubhouse.
Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.