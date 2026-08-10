The Tilted Teacup Tea Room in Brooksville wants you to stop scrolling and relax

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Aimee Kerr has the delicious remedy for our screen-time addictions:

Traditional high tea. Some finger sandwiches. And maybe a nice hat.

"You don't see a lot of cellphones out in here," she says.

Her cure for our modern scrolling malaise is called the Tilted Teacup Tea Room in Brooksville (410 E Liberty St), a soothing escape from our go-go world.

The British notion of traditional high tea is a break in the day, a quiet calming moment amidst the chaos to catch your breath and calm your mind.

Enjoy one of 50 different teas, homemade soups and finger sandwiches, talk to friends and family, take a deep breath, be present and relax.

"I love to serve people, make them smile, make them happy," says this mom of four who is living her dream.

The tea room is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are required, but the restaurant features several elegantly themed rooms with plenty of seating.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.