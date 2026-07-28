Susan Solves It: Solar loan risks

- Consumer advocates are pushing for stronger solar financing protections as some homeowners report taking on costly long-term debt and paying more than expected for solar panel systems.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises homeowners to carefully review loan terms, projected savings, fees, and repayment obligations before signing a solar financing agreement.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation
Tampa Bay 28 heard from multiple families with similar questions and concerns about the lack of communication.
'Left in the dark': Families say they weren't notified during Aviata evacuation