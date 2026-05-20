Susan Solves It: Tax Refund Scams

- Scammers are targeting taxpayers with fake IRS messages to steal refunds and personal information.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises taxpayers to avoid clicking links in unexpected messages and use the IRS website to check refund status.
Share Your Story with Susan
Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury
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14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash
Khali Peñón died on May 13 following a crash while he was riding an e-bike.
14-year-old killed while riding e-bike in Plant City crash