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Susan Solves It: Venmo scam warning

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises enabling two-factor authentication, verifying senders, and avoiding payments outside secure platforms to help prevent falling victim to Venmo scams.
Susan Solves It: Venmo Scam Warning
venmo
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  • Scammers are increasingly targeting Venmo users with calls, emails, and fake product listings, costing consumers over $210 million in a year.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises enabling two-factor authentication, verifying senders, and avoiding payments outside secure platforms to help prevent falling victim to Venmo scams.

Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

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Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.

Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

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