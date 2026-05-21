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Susan Solves It: World Cup Scams

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises fans to buy only through FIFA’s official channels, use a credit card, and verify the seller before purchasing.
Susan Solves It: World Cup Scams
FIFA
Posted
  • Scammers are targeting fans with fake World Cup tickets sold through unauthorized sites and social media.
  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises fans to buy only through FIFA’s official channels, use a credit card, and verify the seller before purchasing.

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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Hillsborough teacher removed after video at Lithia Middle School sparks outrage

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Hillsborough teacher removed after video at Lithia middle school sparks outrage

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