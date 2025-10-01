Tampa family gives back to non-profit that saved them from burning home during Hurricane Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based non-profit organization conducted hundreds of rescues during Hurricane Helene last year.

Michael Murphy recalled the moments when his wife and his family needed help.

He was away on business when an electric vehicle in the family's garage caught on fire.

"Right before my wife and kids went to sleep, they heard a loud explosion, and as she ran downstairs, she noticed the garage door was blown into the house, and the garage door itself was blown out, and that my electric vehicle was on fire," said Murphy.

Murphy said her wife dialed 911 and tried to extinguish the fire herself.

"Being the superhero she is, my wife fought the fire with multiple fire extinguishers, a pressure washer, a garden hose for over an hour," he said.

Murphy said the neighborhood was flooded, so first responders could not reach them.

"They said it could be 10-12 hours before they could arrive on scene to rescue them," he said.

His wife, in-laws, and two children were inside the house. They escaped to a neighbor's house and waited for rescue.

Murphy called Bryan Stern, the founder of Grey Bull Rescue, a nonprofit organization that conducts rescue missions worldwide. Stern and his team were on standby waiting to help people during the hurricane.

"46 minutes later, he was on site with the inflatable raft, canoes, and anything else he could find. He does just what Bryan does. He rescued Americans, this time, domestically," said Murphy.

"It was an absolute amazing moment."

Murphy said his home could not be saved. As the owner of Murphy Auto Group, he's giving back to the non-profit that helped his family.

He is hosting the grand opening of Genesis of Tampa on East Bearss Avenue in Tampa. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of vehicles will go to Grey Bull Rescue.

The fundraiser runs from Oct. 3 through Oct. 5.

"Grey Bull Rescue will be a recipient of not only our September donation, but also all of the donations from grand-opening weekend from our vendors from every vehicle purchased. It will be another donation. It's a great way to give back to a great organization," said Murphy.

Grey Bull Rescue has conducted 800 missions worldwide, according to Stern. The organization runs on donations.

"All over the world, we've operated in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Gaza, Haiti, Sudan, the fires in Maui, the fires in L.A., Hurricane Ian, Helene, and Milton," said Stern.

For more information on the October fundraiser, click here.



