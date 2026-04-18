Tampa marks 65 years since the Bay of Pigs Invasion

- Tampa marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion at Old City Hall.
- The ceremony honored Colonel Orlando Rodriguez, one of the last surviving members of Brigade 2506.
- Tampa Bay is home to one of the largest Cuban-American communities in Florida, outside of Miami.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates