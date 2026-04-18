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Tampa marks 65 years since the Bay of Pigs Invasion

Tampa marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion at Old City Hall. The ceremony honored Colonel Orlando Rodriguez, one of the last surviving members of Brigade 2506.
Tampa marks 65 years since the Bay of Pigs Invasion
Tampa marks 65 years since the Bay of Pigs Invasion
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  • Tampa marked the 65th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs Invasion at Old City Hall.
  • The ceremony honored Colonel Orlando Rodriguez, one of the last surviving members of Brigade 2506.
  • Tampa Bay is home to one of the largest Cuban-American communities in Florida, outside of Miami.

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