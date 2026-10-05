Helicopters, door-to-door outreach and millions spent: Hillsborough County details dengue fight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Hillsborough County commissioners are set to receive a detailed update this week on the county's ongoing dengue fever outbreak, one that officials say now includes 223 confirmed cases, spans 18 ZIP codes, and has prompted a response effort costing more than $2.5 million.

County leaders will review the latest numbers during a briefing Wednesday as health officials continue battling the mosquito-borne illness that has impacted communities across roughly one-third of Hillsborough County.

I'm breaking down what I found inside that update.

Watch report from Jada Williams

Helicopters, Door-to-Door Outreach and Millions Spent: County Details Dengue Fight

Outbreak Continues to Expand

According to county documents, the Florida Department of Health reported 223 confirmed dengue cases in Hillsborough County as of Oct. 1. Officials say the area of concern has expanded to 18 ZIP codes since the outbreak began.

However, health experts have previously warned that confirmed cases likely represent only a fraction of infections.

"Only about 1 in 4 people will even feel sick with dengue," Dr. Clara Fry previously told me. "So, the rest are running around; they have it."

The county first issued a Mosquito-Borne Illness Advisory on July 27 before elevating it to a Mosquito-Borne Alert on July 31 as cases continued to rise.

Massive Mosquito Control Operation

Many residents have noticed helicopters flying overhead or crews going door-to-door in neighborhoods across the county. But county records show the response effort is far greater than what most people see.

Officials say they have activated enhanced mosquito surveillance, conducted extensive field assessments and deployed both aerial and ground mosquito-control operations. The county also analyzed surveillance data to identify the likely source area of transmission while coordinating response efforts with multiple local and regional agencies.

As of late September, response efforts included:



Nearly 330,000 acres treated for mosquitoes

11,698 repellents distributed

2,560 repellent wipes handed out

Door-to-door outreach reaching 4,870 residents

344 case canvassing investigations

Mosquito surveillance using 464 traps and 204 submitted mosquito pools

Residents Describe Concerns

The outbreak has changed daily routines for some residents.

Tampa Bay 28 previously spoke with residents who said mosquitoes remain a constant concern during evening walks and outdoor activities.

Others have firsthand experience with the illness.

George Wood, who said he became Hillsborough County's fourth confirmed dengue patient, described the disease as one of the most difficult health experiences he has faced.

"It really is the worst thing I've ever been through," Wood said.

Price Tag Continues to Climb

The county's emergency response has already cost approximately $2.506 million, according to materials prepared for commissioners.

The largest expense has been mosquito-control products, which account for about $1.959 million. Another $535,000 has gone toward helicopter operations, with additional costs for aviation fuel and related services.

As the affected area expanded, Hillsborough County sought help from neighboring mosquito control districts in Lee, Manatee and Pasco counties. The county has also submitted requests for additional state resources following a local emergency declaration issued Sept. 24.

Community Outreach Remains a Priority

Officials say education efforts remain a key component of the response.

The county has hosted 22 dengue information sessions, organized seven mosquitofish giveaways, participated in dozens of outreach events and generated more than 100 media features to help educate residents about prevention measures. Residents continue to be encouraged to eliminate standing water, wear protective clothing and use approved mosquito repellents.

What Happens Next?

County officials say they plan to continue expanding mosquito treatment operations, increase contracted support, train additional staff, maintain community outreach efforts and pursue additional state funding.

The county said there is a positive sign. Some samples taken from high-risk areas have come back with all negative testing mosquitos. But that doesn't mean we're in the clear. Officials warn the outbreak could continue into the winter months, pointing to dengue outbreaks in other Florida communities that have historically lasted beyond the traditional mosquito season.

The response now includes coordination among more than 15 local agencies, county departments and regional partners, and officials say they are preparing for a prolonged fight against the virus.

Key Numbers

223 confirmed dengue cases as of Oct. 1

18 ZIP codes affected

More than $2.5 million spent on response efforts

Nearly 330,000 acres treated

4,870 residents reached through door-to-door outreach

22 information sessions held countywide