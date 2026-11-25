TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — For Jana Young, helping a shelter dog find a home can start with something as simple as a car ride.

Sometimes, it is a trip to the beach. Other days, it is a stop at PetSmart for treats or a long hike. Around the holidays, she might even take a dog to see Santa.

Young uses volunteer time offered through her job to visit Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center about twice a month and take a dog out of the shelter for the day.

“I can come out and take whatever dog is interested in a day out,” Young said. “Sometimes it's the real spunky ones. If I want to go out somewhere fun, like a four-mile hike, like I did yesterday, or I will take out a senior because seniors have my heart.”

Her visits come at a time when shelter officials say they desperately need more people willing to temporarily open their homes to animals.

Lauryn Marshall, a senior program coordinator with Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, said the shelter's dog capacity is at about 170%, while its cat capacity is around 199%.

“We are really looking for the public to kind of help,” Marshall said. “Not everybody can adopt right now. We understand it's also the holidays.”

Getting to know dogs beyond the kennel

Before leaving the Pet Resource Center with Goliath, the dog she was fostering for the day, Young spent time visiting some of the other animals.

She played with dogs, stopped to see cats and recognized animals she had met during previous visits.

Young also showed me her Facebook page, where she posts about the shelter dogs she takes on adventures. Her posts give people a look at their personalities and what she learns about them outside of the shelter environment.

That information can be important for potential adopters.

“You spend the day with a dog, get them out and about, see their personalities, find out some fun things about them, and then you can give them more information for someone who could be undecided,” Young said.

A trip outside the shelter might reveal whether a dog enjoys running, behaves well in the car or simply wants a quiet place to rest.

“You wouldn't know that if they were just sitting in a kennel,” Young said.

She has a particular soft spot for older animals.

“I personally try to pick the seniors myself because I know that sometimes those are the harder ones,” she said. “If you're on the fence about a senior, sometimes they just want somewhere to go and sit in the sunshine.”

One senior dog Young recently took out showed he still had plenty of energy. The pair went on a four-mile hike.

“He wasn't even out of breath,” Young said. “After four miles, I needed to take a break, so we sat there for a minute, and then he was ready to go.”

Shelter pushes Silent Night program early

With the Pet Resource Center over capacity, shelter officials are also asking people to consider something longer than a day trip.

The county launched its push for the Silent Night foster program earlier than usual this year because of the number of animals currently at the shelter.

The program allows people to bring a ready-to-go dog or cat into their home for about two weeks over the holiday period.

“Typically, we push it in December for our Silent Night,” Marshall said. “But due to the fact that we are over capacity right now, our dog capacity is about at 170%, and our cats are about 199%.”

Marshall said the center currently has more than 300 dogs, with more than half of them, if not more, ready to leave. She said most of the shelter's cats are also ready to go.

For the animals, fostering provides something shelter staff cannot fully recreate inside a kennel.

“Our dog capacity right now is very, very high,” Marshall said. “They're in their kennels, you know, like 24 hours a day sometimes.”

Staff members provide enrichment and dog play groups, she said, but not every animal enjoys playing in a large group.

A foster home gives them the opportunity to decompress.

“Giving them that time in a home lets them relax, lets them kind of reset,” Marshall said.

A temporary foster can help find the right permanent home

Shelter officials said fostering does more than provide an animal with a break.

It can give staff information that could ultimately help match that animal with the right adopter.

“Are they housebroken? Do they love to play? Do they love to sleep?” Marshall said. “Do they love to go for runs or enjoy walks?”

If the animal returns after its foster stay, staff can use that information to help prospective adopters better understand what living with that particular dog or cat might look like.

Sometimes, however, the animal never comes back.

Marshall jokingly refers to those cases as “foster fails.”

“They take them out with not necessarily the intention of keeping them, but figure out they fit so well into their home that they do want to keep them,” she said.

If a foster family decides to adopt, or if a visiting friend or relative falls in love with the animal, Marshall said the Pet Resource Center can facilitate the adoption by phone or email without requiring the animal to return to the shelter first.

Fostering also opens desperately needed kennel space

There is another immediate benefit to getting an animal out of the shelter, even temporarily: an empty kennel.

For every animal that spends Silent Night in a home, space opens for another stray or lost animal that may arrive at the Pet Resource Center.

“For that two-week period, it frees up a kennel space for a dog or a stray cat that's outside, or a lost pet that comes to our door that needs somewhere to go, in the hopes that we can reunite them,” Marshall said.

The program is also open beyond Hillsborough County.

“You don't have to live in Hillsborough County to do a Silent Night,” Marshall said. “You can live in surrounding counties.”

One day with Goliath

For Young, helping does not always require a two-week commitment.

On this visit, it meant Goliath.

WFTS Jana Young and Goliath

The roughly 75-pound dog needed some help getting from the shelter into Young's vehicle. She arrived prepared with a ramp, a wagon and a harness that could provide him extra support.

The ramp took a little coaxing.

“Do you know what a ramp is?” Young asked him as she encouraged him toward the car.

Eventually, with some extra support, Goliath made it inside.

“There we go. Good boy,” Young told him.

And with that, he was off for his day away from the shelter.

Young said that kind of temporary outing can be an option for people who want to help but cannot make a longer commitment.

“You can do a couple days, you can do a month,” she said. “If you just need to take them out for the day because you have a few hours available to take them for a walk, that gives you the opportunity to help reduce how many animals there are in the shelter.”

And for people who are unsure whether fostering or adopting is right for them, Young has a simple suggestion: meet the animals and learn who they are outside the walls of their kennels.

“Even if it's not the right match the first time,” she said, “there are plenty of others for you.”

Want to help? The Pet Resource Center will be closed for Thanksgiving and reopen Saturday, with regular hours Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prospective fosters and adopters can browse available dogs and cats through the county’s online kennel before visiting. And for those interested in Silent Night, residency is not limited to Hillsborough County; people from surrounding counties can participate, too.



Share Your Story with Jada



Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

Contact Jada Williams First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westchase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.