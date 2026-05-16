TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department invited the community to "Takeover with a Purpose."

The event on Friday night provided youth with a safe place to hang out.

WATCH: Tampa Police hosted "Takeover with a Purpose" to provide safe place for teens to get together

Tampa Police hosted "Takeover with a Purpose" to provide safe place for teens to get together

Teens could listen to music, play basketball, enjoy free food and other activities.

The event was created as a safe alternative following a teen takeover at Curtis Hixon Park on May 8.

Tampa Police officers arrested 22 people, ages 12 to 21, following the takeover.

"It’s a nationwide trend, and unfortunately, it turns to chaos. It turns to violence, and people can get hurt. Our number one concern is the safety of our community, our visitors, even the youth that are out here. That's our priority, keeping everyone safe," said Chief Lee Bercaw.

Freddy Barton, executive director with Safe and Sound Hillsborough, says the community needs to provide safe places for teens to gather.

He provided the food and some of the supplies for Friday's event.

"When we look at everything that’s been happening with the recent takeovers, we have to let the community know that there are some positive alternatives. More importantly, we’re also trying to work with some of the other local organizations and nonprofits to identify opportunities for kids to come together in a safe manner over the summer," said Freddy Barton.

Chief Lee Bercaw and community partners provided a message here regarding "Teen Takeovers."



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.