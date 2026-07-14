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Tampa tops list of best large cities for first-time home buyers: WalletHub

Downtown Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay 28
Downtown Tampa, Florida.
Downtown Tampa, Florida.
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and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — WalletHub ranked Tampa No. 4 overall for first-time homebuyers and No. 1 among large cities, according to a report.

WalletHub said it ranked 300 cities of varying sizes using three key factors:

  • Affordability
  • Real-Estate market
  • Quality of life

They then used 22 relevant metrics, each with a corresponding weight, to create the rankings.

Tampa was the second-highest-ranked Florida city, with Palm Bay coming in at No. 1 overall.

Nearby Lakeland ranked No. 21, and Clearwater ranked No. 27, according to the report.

St. Petersburg was near the middle of the list at No. 122.

See the full list here.

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Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

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