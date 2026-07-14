Tampa tops list of best large cities for first-time home buyers: WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — WalletHub ranked Tampa No. 4 overall for first-time homebuyers and No. 1 among large cities, according to a report.
WalletHub said it ranked 300 cities of varying sizes using three key factors:
- Affordability
- Real-Estate market
- Quality of life
They then used 22 relevant metrics, each with a corresponding weight, to create the rankings.
Tampa was the second-highest-ranked Florida city, with Palm Bay coming in at No. 1 overall.
Nearby Lakeland ranked No. 21, and Clearwater ranked No. 27, according to the report.
St. Petersburg was near the middle of the list at No. 122.
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