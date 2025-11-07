Teen dies, 5 taken to hospital after crash in Sumter County: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a teen died and five people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle overturned in Sumter County.
FHP said a 17-year-old boy from Dade City was driving a Chevy Silverado fast, while heading eastbound on Center Grade Road near CR-471.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned east of CR-471, as he and an 18-year-old woman in the front passenger seat were ejected from the vehicle.
FHP said both were taken to the hospital and the 17-year-old driver died from his injuries, according to FHP.
An 18-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy, a one-year-old boy, and a two-year-old girl were all riding in the rear passenger seats of the Silverado. They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital, according to FHP.
