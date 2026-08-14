Two dozen rabbits discovered abandoned at county park in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Animal Control said two dozen rabbits were discovered abandoned at a nature preserve in Plant City.

Roger Mills, the Division Director with Hillsborough County Animal Control, said county employees found the rabbits at McIntosh Preserve on Knights Griffin Road.

The rabbits were brought to an animal shelter.

Regan Blessinger with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the bunnies arrived in rough shape.

"They were dehydrated, underweight, emaciated, and unfortunately, overnight, two of them did not make it," she said.

She said most of the rabbits had stained paws.

"All of them when they came in, they were very dirty. They were covered in urine. You can tell by their feet that it’s stained yellow so they have been in cages, sitting in their own urine or each other’s urine for a long time because that staining doesn’t just happen right away," said Blessinger.

She said domesticated pets cannot fend for themselves. She said people should never dump an animal because help is available.

"Don’t dump your animals. There is help. I know all the shelters are full. We know very well, but if someone needs help, if they just talk about their situation, they can find help if it’s not from a shelter...it's from other people in our Tampa Bay area. We have a very animal loving community, people will step up," she said.

WFTS

Mills said animal control is investigating the case and the rabbits were dumped in a rural part of Plant City.

Mills said if you're caught dumping animals, you may face charges of an animal neglect or animal cruelty.

"But when something happens to one so, you know, you let an animal out and it gets hit by a car, you know, and we can prove you abandon that animal now, you know, animal get seriously injured or killed now you can be bumped up to third-degree felony," said Mills.

Blessinger said the rabbits are resting and recovering and should be available for adoption in the next couple of weeks.

"We’re focused on making sure they’re fully clean, no fleas, feeding, giving them a ton of water and letting them rest for a minute. They went through a lot in the last couple of days so we want them to just be able to relax and then they have to get spayed and neutered then they'll be ready for adoption," said Blessinger.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.