Video: Stolen French Bulldog puppy found in drawer after armed robbery

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) safely recovered a French Bulldog puppy in a Lake Brandon apartment complex after four teens abducted him.

The dog, King, was reunited with his owner after being stolen during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to HCSO.

The dog was found hidden in a drawer, and body camera footage shows deputies rescuing him from the apartment.

WATCH BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE HERE:

French Bulldog found after stolen by teens

Four teens were arrested.