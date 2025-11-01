Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video: Stolen French Bulldog puppy found in drawer after armed robbery

Missing dog recovered by police after stolen by teens, body cam shows.
French Bulldog found after stolen by teens
Posted

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) safely recovered a French Bulldog puppy in a Lake Brandon apartment complex after four teens abducted him.

The dog, King, was reunited with his owner after being stolen during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to HCSO.

The dog was found hidden in a drawer, and body camera footage shows deputies rescuing him from the apartment.

WATCH BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE HERE:

French Bulldog found after stolen by teens

Four teens were arrested.

"I know how important it is."

A Tampa woman created a list to help families find food during a possible SNAP funding lapse. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke with Kas Miller about the inspiration behind her project.

Tampa woman creates list to help families find food during possible SNAP funding lapse

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.