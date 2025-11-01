Video: Stolen French Bulldog puppy found in drawer after armed robbery

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) safely recovered a French Bulldog puppy in a Lake Brandon apartment complex after four teens abducted him.
The dog, King, was reunited with his owner after being stolen during an armed robbery at a Brandon cell phone store, according to HCSO.
The dog was found hidden in a drawer, and body camera footage shows deputies rescuing him from the apartment.
WATCH BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE HERE:
Four teens were arrested.
"I know how important it is."
