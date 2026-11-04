‘We Were not Silent’: Tampa moms take their fight for Ukraine to Washington

TAMPA, Fla. — Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukrainian Americans in Tampa Bay have rallied in support of their homeland.

For two Tampa women, that advocacy has taken them from local rallies to Washington, where they have met with lawmakers and pushed for continued U.S. support for Ukraine.

Tetiana Chupryna and Natalia Turenkov said they have made six trips to Washington advocating for Ukraine.

For Chupryna, who came to Florida in 2009 and runs a business with her husband, America represents the opportunity she once dreamed of having.

“Everybody in the world looking for America as a leader. Everybody comes to America as a country where a dream comes true. The same as me. I came here from Ukraine, and I had a dream, and now my dream came true. I am a business owner,” Chupryna said.

Chupryna is affiliated with the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, an organization that participated in the fall 2026 Ukraine Action Summit. Turenkov has advocated with the American Coalition for Ukraine.

Their latest advocacy trip came in September for the Ukraine Action Summit, held Sept. 12-16 in Washington. The summit brought advocates from across the country together for meetings with members of Congress and their offices.

Chupryna and Turenkov advocated for the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, legislation imposing sanctions and other measures involving Russia. President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law Sept. 18.

“When you go to the halls of power in D.C. as a Ukrainian American, how does that make you feel, knowing that your rallies and your protests in Tampa could affect change in Washington?” Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska asked.

“It’s empowering. It's beautiful to know that our voice is heard, and we gather a lot of people,” Turenkov said.

Less than a month after the legislation became law, Trump changed course on its implementation.

On Oct. 16, Trump issued Executive Order 14436, waiving sanctions, restrictions, and duties under the Graham Act after determining the waiver was in the national interest of the United States.

“What is your reaction to all your hard work and then seeing that happen?” Paluska asked.

“It’s very surprising, and it's very disappointing,” Turenkov said. “And looks like from one hand we are trying to help Ukraine and end the war, and with the other hand we are sponsoring Russian war machine. This is illogical, and we need to reconsider that. We need to we need to do a little better, and just be on the right side of history once again,” she said.

Chupryna echoed those concerns.

“We don't want to fuel the Russian war in Ukraine,” she said.

For both women, the fight is personal.

Chupryna said she thinks about what she will someday tell her children about what she did while her homeland was at war.

“And I want to tell my kids one day when they say, 'Mom, we remember there was war in Ukraine. What did you do for that war?' And I want to tell them, 'Boys, I was not silent. I went on the street. I protested. I went to Washington, D.C. I advocated. We did fundraisers, and we donated for Ukrainian army. And we all want peace, but we really want peace with security guarantee,'” Chupryna said.

The sanctions debate has also unfolded as the Trump administration eased restrictions affecting Russian diesel exports. Published reports described a Trump-Putin agreement involving Russian diesel shipments, a move Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized.

Zelenskyy has also publicly criticized Trump's decision to waive sanctions under the Graham Act, arguing that easing pressure on Russia rewards Russian President Vladimir Putin and encourages continued attacks.

“But if United States will support Putin I mean it is unbelievable it is tragedy it is historic mistake and big tragedy,” Zelenskyy said on Meet the Press.

Trump has defended his approach as an attempt to bring the war to an end.

“Zelenskyy says you're supporting Putin by waiving these sanctions, right?” a reporter asked Trump.

“No, I'm supporting stopping the war between Russia and Ukraine. How does that help stop the war? And you know what? Why? Because that's what I do for a living. And, frankly, Zelensky is not helping matters much. I think he doesn't want to stop it. But I want to see people not die,” Trump said.

“If Russia stops fighting there is now war. But, if Ukraine stops fighting, there is no Ukraine. So please support Ukraine and let Ukraine win,” Chupryna said.

The women ended their message with calls for peace and continued American support for Ukraine.

“Please stand for peace,” Chupryna said.

“Please support Ukraine,” Turenkov followed.

“God Bless America,” said Chupryna.