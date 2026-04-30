Temple Terrace police officer arrested in crash that killed 6-year-old girl: City officials

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) arrested a Temple Terrace police officer in connection with a deadly crash that left a 6-year-old girl dead, according to city officials on Thursday.

On April 15, a Temple Terrace Police Ford Explorer was heading westbound in the center lane of East Fowler Avenue approaching North Drive at over 100 MPH, FHP. A woman was driving a Nissan Pathfinder with three kids inside on Fowler Avenue around 4 p.m. FHP said at the intersection, she made a U-turn and was struck by a Temple Terrace Police Ford Explorer. Both vehicles rotated to a final stop in a ditch.

Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities said both drivers, the 36-year-old woman and the 25-year-old Officer Zachary Mason Krug, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Authorities said dash camera footage from Temple Terrace police revealed Officer Krug was traveling at a speed of 104 MPH in a 50 MPH zone, just seconds before the fatal traffic crash.

The passengers inside the Pathfinder, a 1-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

FHP said the 6-year-old passenger, Leila Sakowski, was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries at 6 p.m. on April 15. The 8-year-old girl passenger remains in the hospital.

Officials announced Krug was arrested in connection with the crash on April 30, when he surrendered to FHP troopers at the Hillsborough County Jail. He was charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury.

FHP troopers determined "Krug was traveling at an excessive speed and was the primary contributor to the fatal traffic crash."

Florida Highway Patrol Florida Highway Patrol

“We fully support the Florida Highway Patrol's independent investigation and the actions they are taking based on their findings,” said the report from the city.

Krug’s employment with the Temple Terrace Police Department (TTPD) has been terminated, per the report.

TTPD said he was hired on Jan. 2, 2024. But he has since been fired by TTPD, per the following statement released by the City of Temple Terrace on April 30.

"The Temple Terrace Police Department has been advised that the Florida Highway Patrol has

arrested a Temple Terrace Police Officer in connection with the fatal traffic

crash that occurred on Fowler Avenue.



We remain deeply saddened by the loss of life resulting from this crash and

extend our continued condolences to the victim's family and loved ones.



We fully support the Florida Highway Patrol's independent investigation and

the actions they are taking based on their findings.



The actions that led to this arrest are not consistent with our policies, our

training, or the expectations we place on our officers. This incident does not

reflect the professionalism and commitment demonstrated daily by the members

of this department.



In addition to the criminal investigation, the Temple Terrace Police

Department conducted an internal administrative investigation informed by the

findings of the Florida Highway Patrol. That investigation determined the

officer acted in violation of department policy, city rules and regulations,

and applicable law.



Based on those findings, the officer's employment with the Temple Terrace

Police Department has been terminated.



We will continue to cooperate fully with the Florida Highway Patrol and will

provide updates as information becomes available and is appropriate for

release." City of Temple Terrace

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.