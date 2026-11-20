NEW TAMPA, Fla. — Florida voters approved a major property tax break with Amendment 3 — but what could it mean for the services local governments provide?

In New Tampa, where fire and rescue response times have been a concern, some residents are weighing the potential tax savings against questions about funding public safety.

Amendment 3 tax break raises public safety funding concerns in New Tampa

That was one of the issues that came up during my Listens Booth in New Tampa. While some residents welcomed the chance to save money on their property taxes, others expressed concern about how the change could affect the services they rely on.

Voters are divided on the tax break.

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"I'm excited. More money in my pocket, and you know, and less money I gotta pay out every year," said Martin Gaytan, who works in New Tampa.

"Where those taxes were being used, where will that money come from?" said Viktoriya Koverzhenko, a New Tampa resident.

Amendment 3 increases the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 — and $250,000 in 2028. It does not apply to school taxes.

Pasco County Realtor Stephanie Rogers with Coldwell Banker AquaTerra Realty said the change could make homeownership more affordable.

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"In New Tampa, 71% of homes have homestead exemption, so 71% of the homes are going to get this tax relief," Rogers said.

But the potential loss in revenue has first responders concerned. Even so, Tampa Firefighters Union President Nick Stocco said his members will continue to serve the community.

"Our members took an oath to protect the city of Tampa, the residents and its guests, and we'll continue to honor that commitment," Stocco said.

Stocco said New Tampa already faces response-time challenges because of its location.

"New Tampa is a geographical issue. The travel distance that it takes from responders who arrive on scene is a much larger travel distance than it is in the inner city," Stocco said.

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I brought that concern straight to the source. Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin said public safety will remain a priority — but acknowledged the city faces a significant financial hit.

"You can cut the revenue, but we can't cut the need for safety," Clendenin said.

Clendenin said the city is prepared to adapt while still meeting the community's core needs.

"We still are going to have demands of the public that we protect our police, protect our fire, we protect our parks, we pave our roads, all those basic needs. We have to find a way to be able to accomplish those basic needs and still respect the taxpayer," Clendenin said.

He says the city has already broken ground on Fire Station 24 in New Tampa — a project that's expected to help improve response times in that area.

As for the loss in revenue, Clendenin estimates the city could lose $30 million to $35 million in fiscal year 2028 — and twice that the following year. But he said the city will look for ways to offset those losses.

"So we'll figure out a way we can mitigate that with economic development activity, creating jobs, creating businesses that pay taxes, increase our revenue," Clendenin said.

He said the city also has other sources of revenue beyond property taxes.

"We have a diversified funding stream. We are not codependent just on property taxes," Clendenin said.

Clendenin said the Rays deal will actually help create tax revenue.

"$80 million of city money, $20 million a year for 4 years that we're going to get reimbursed. Of that, it's going to be a catalyst for development of 6 to $8 billion dollars of construction and investment in the city," Clendenin said.

"It is going to mitigate the losses we see from Amendment 3. It's a project like that is going to be our lifesaver to keep us afloat," Clendenin said.

I brought that concern straight to the source. Tampa City Council Chairman Alan Clendenin said public safety will remain a priority — but acknowledged the city faces a significant financial hit.

"You can cut the revenue, but we can't cut the need for safety," Clendenin said.

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He says the city has already broken ground on Fire Station 24 in New Tampa — a project that's expected to help improve response times in that area.

As for the loss in revenue, Clendenin estimates the city could lose $30 million to $35 million in fiscal year 2028 — and twice that the following year. But he said the city will look for ways to offset those losses.

"So we'll figure out a way we can mitigate that with economic development activity, creating jobs, creating businesses that pay taxes, increase our revenue," Clendenin said.

He said the city also has other sources of revenue beyond property taxes.

"We have a diversified funding stream. We are not codependent just on property taxes," Clendenin said.

Clendenin said the Rays deal will actually help create tax revenue.

"$80 million of city money, $20 million a year for 4 years that we're going to get reimbursed. Of that, it's going to be a catalyst for development of 6 to $8 billion dollars of construction and investment in the city," Clendenin said.

"It is going to mitigate the losses we see from Amendment 3. It's a project like that is going to be our lifesaver to keep us afloat," Clendenin said.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.