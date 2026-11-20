NEW TAMPA, Fla. — New Tampa has seen plenty of growth over the years — and that includes its small business community. But rising costs, inflation and tariffs have created challenges for some business owners trying to keep up.

New Tampa's The Bean Bar brews through tariffs and rising coffee costs

That first sip of coffee is something many of us look forward to every morning, but for the people making it happen, there's a lot more brewing behind the counter.

I met Danielle Henry during our Tampa Bay 28 Listens booth at her coffee shop, The Bean Bar.

"This is our little baby here," Henry said.

Henry and her brother grew up in New Tampa and first started their small business as a food truck. Five years ago, they opened The Bean Bar in the community they grew up in.

"This was one of our favorite ice cream shops when we were little, yeah, so it's kind of crazy to see like all the changes," Henry said.

Since then, they've expanded — opening a coffee shop in Carrollwood and another location inside the wellness center at AdventHealth Wesley Chapel. But getting here didn't come without its challenges.

Tampa Bay 28

They were renovating their New Tampa location during COVID, when the cost of construction materials started climbing.

"While we were building this location though everything pretty much doubled — which that definitely hurt as a small business," Henry said.

More recently, rising import costs have put even more pressure on the business.

"It was our slowest year out of 5 years honestly," Henry said.

The U.S. imports nearly all of its coffee, so tariffs on coffee-producing countries like Brazil can drive up costs. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported coffee prices rose nearly 21% in August 2025 compared to the year before.

But Henry says she's only raised her prices once, choosing to absorb some of those higher costs instead of passing them on to customers.

"That definitely hurt going up, you know, per pound was — that's a big increase. We didn't want to put it over to our customers and coffee itself is already expensive to buy for us," Henry said.

Despite the challenges, Henry says they are not losing steam and will continue to grow. Henry says the renovations at the Carrollwood location are almost complete, so it should open up soon.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.