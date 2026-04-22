Pasco County Schools responds to concerns, reports of injuries at Wiregrass Elementary

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Wiregrass Elementary School sent a message to families this morning following concerns voiced at a school board meeting on April 14.

Last week, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez told us the Pasco County Schools superintendent was investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff raised safety concerns and reported injuries on campus.

At least a dozen parents, teachers, and staff members spoke out at a school board meeting on April 14, saying they need more support from administration and that their concerns are not being heard. Educators said conditions have escalated to the point where both staff and students have been hurt.

WATCH: Full story by Annette Guiterrez

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

On April 22, Pasco County schools shared this statement with families:

"Wiregrass Elementary Families,

We want to provide you with an update following concerns raised by staff and families earlier this month.

District leadership conducted a thorough review, including on-site follow-up, staff input through a focus group, and coordination with appropriate district departments. This review looked closely at both student-related incidents and communication practices. We thoroughly reviewed all concerns shared by both staff and families.

The review identified a small number of specific incidents within self-contained classrooms, along with opportunities to strengthen communication between the school and families. In several cases, concerns had been addressed at the time or were based on incomplete information. Where improvements were needed, particularly related to communication and consistency of procedures, steps will be taken to address those areas.

As we move forward, our focus remains on strengthening the school community, supporting staff, and ensuring a safe, positive, and well-structured learning environment for all students.

Thank you for your continued support of Wiregrass Elementary School."

Angela Callahan, a staff member at Wiregrass Elementary, spoke during public comment at the school board meeting last week.

Callahan is a behavior assistant who works with students who have special needs, and she said she was injured on the job.

"During the crisis, my hair was ripped from the scalp," Callahan said.

Callahan said the students are not the problem, but rather a lack of staff and resources.

"There's definitely been a lot of anxiety," Callahan said. "I have raised multiple concerns at the school and then as well within the district, and I think that the escalation that we see here today is just that we haven't received feedback from that."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide updates as we learn more.



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