Proposed property tax cut sparks mixed reaction from Florida taxpayers as amendment heads to November ballot

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand homestead exemptions — and it is already sparking debate among taxpayers.

If approved by voters in November, the measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2027. Homeowners with a homestead exemption currently receive a $50,000 break, not including school taxes. Under the proposal, that exemption would increase by $150,000 in the first year and $250,000 in year two.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano, who served as a Florida lawmaker for nearly two decades, praised the effort.

"I want to congratulate Governor DeSantis. He said he would do something to give the people the opportunity to reduce their taxes, and he certainly did," Fasano said.

Fasano said the proposal would benefit working families and seniors.

"It's certainly going to help the little guy and gal. That's the key. We have a lot of our seniors, working families who are, who are just getting by," Fasano said.

But Fasano also acknowledged the financial trade-offs. Pasco County could see about $250 million less in revenue — money that helps fund services like law enforcement, fire rescue, parks, and other county operations.

"They need to understand that when we have these reduction in property taxes, there's going to be a reduction in services as well. No ifs, ands, or buts about it," Fasano said. "Everyone will have to reduce their budgets."

WFTS

Despite his support for the concept, Fasano said he does not plan to vote for the measure.

"I probably am not going to vote for it because of the trickle-down effect it will have on Pasco tax collector offices," Fasano said.

Fasano noted that schools would not be impacted, nor would non-ad valorem fees that help pay for things like streetlights, stormwater, and community development districts.

Reaction from taxpayers in Land O' Lakes was mixed. Some said the relief is a step in the right direction.

"I go with what the governor believes, that it's just an excess of money," Land O' Lakes resident Raymond Rivera said. "Hopefully, it saves us some money. I think we need it."

WFTS

Others said they still have questions about what the cuts could mean for local services.

"I would like to know more about what they're going to do to offset the loss," Hillsborough resident Dennis Trask said. "You wonder where the funds that were going to services are coming from now. Yes, so I expect some other tax to go up."

To pass, 60% of voters will need to approve the amendment.



Share Your Story with Annette



If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

Contact Annette Gutierrez First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.