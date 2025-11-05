Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman wins over $6 million Florida Lottery jackpot after buying winning ticket at a Holmes Beach Publix

Woman wins $6 million Florida Lottery jackpot after buying winning ticket at a Holmes Beach Publix
Florida Lottery
Woman wins $6 million Florida Lottery jackpot after buying winning ticket at a Holmes Beach Publix
Posted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman wins the Florida Lottery jackpot and claims over $6 million prize.

The Florida Lottery said Robin Glover, 41, claimed the $6.25 million Florida Lottery jackpot from the Oct. 25 drawing.

She chose the lump sum payout of over $3.5 million.

The Lottery said the ticket was purchased at a Publix at 3900 East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.

Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.