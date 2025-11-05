Woman wins over $6 million Florida Lottery jackpot after buying winning ticket at a Holmes Beach Publix

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman wins the Florida Lottery jackpot and claims over $6 million prize.

The Florida Lottery said Robin Glover, 41, claimed the $6.25 million Florida Lottery jackpot from the Oct. 25 drawing.

She chose the lump sum payout of over $3.5 million.

The Lottery said the ticket was purchased at a Publix at 3900 East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach.