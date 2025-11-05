Woman wins over $6 million Florida Lottery jackpot after buying winning ticket at a Holmes Beach Publix

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A woman wins the Florida Lottery jackpot and claims over $6 million prize.
The Florida Lottery said Robin Glover, 41, claimed the $6.25 million Florida Lottery jackpot from the Oct. 25 drawing.
She chose the lump sum payout of over $3.5 million.
The Lottery said the ticket was purchased at a Publix at 3900 East Bay Drive in Holmes Beach.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed
Two Tampa Bay customers say Elite Countertops owner Jose Canete took thousands in deposits but never installed promised quartz countertops.
Florida contractor accused of taking thousands for countertops that were never installed