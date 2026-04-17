Fire prompts closure of all roads into downtown Inverness: CCSO

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it has shut down all roads into downtown Inverness due to a fire.

Citrus County Fire Rescue and Inverness Fire are working a major structure fire at the intersection of Courthouse Square and N Apopka Avenue in downtown Inverness.

CCSO said all roads directly into downtown are completely shut down while they work on clearing the fire.

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