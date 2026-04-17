Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Fire prompts closure of all roads into downtown Inverness: CCSO

Inverness Fire
Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Inverness Fire
Posted

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it has shut down all roads into downtown Inverness due to a fire.

Citrus County Fire Rescue and Inverness Fire are working a major structure fire at the intersection of Courthouse Square and N Apopka Avenue in downtown Inverness.

CCSO said all roads directly into downtown are completely shut down while they work on clearing the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates

Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.

'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.