Fire prompts closure of all roads into downtown Inverness: CCSO

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said it has shut down all roads into downtown Inverness due to a fire.
Citrus County Fire Rescue and Inverness Fire are working a major structure fire at the intersection of Courthouse Square and N Apopka Avenue in downtown Inverness.
CCSO said all roads directly into downtown are completely shut down while they work on clearing the fire.
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