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2 rescued after being trapped in car stuck in retention pond in Spring Hill: HCFR

2 rescued after being trapped in car stuck in retention pond in Spring Hill: HCFR
Hernando County Fire Rescue
2 rescued after being trapped in car stuck in retention pond in Spring Hill: HCFR
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a person accidentally drove into a retention pond in Spring Hill during rainstorms on July 30.

The incident happened at Mariner Boulevard and Monarch Street.

HCFR said two people were trapped in the vehicle when crews arrived, and firefighters were able to get them out safely.

No injuries reported.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested a hotel owner and bar owner accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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