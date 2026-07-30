Walmart back open after Hazmat incident in Brooksville prompts evacuation: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews evacuated a Walmart in Brooksville due to a Hazmat incident.
HCFR said the evacuation was due to a hydrogen gas leak caused by a forklift battery inside the Walmart Distribution Center at 5100 Kettering Road.
No injuries have been reported.
HCFR said it evacuated the Walmart for several hours, but it has been reopened.
Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach
Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested a hotel owner and bar owner accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach.
Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach