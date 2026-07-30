Walmart back open after Hazmat incident in Brooksville prompts evacuation: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews evacuated a Walmart in Brooksville due to a Hazmat incident.

HCFR said the evacuation was due to a hydrogen gas leak caused by a forklift battery inside the Walmart Distribution Center at 5100 Kettering Road.

No injuries have been reported.

HCFR said it evacuated the Walmart for several hours, but it has been reopened.