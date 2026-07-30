Lightning strike caused fire at Divinity Med Spa in Spring Hill: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a lightning strike caused a fire at Divinity Med Spa on Spring Hill Drive.

Fire crews responded to the business just before 10 a.m. on July 30.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

When crews arrived, light smoke was coming from the building, according to HCFR. As crews continued to investigate, HCFR said they found fire inside the walls of the business.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.