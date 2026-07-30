Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Lightning strike caused fire at Divinity Med Spa in Spring Hill: HCFR

Divinity Med Spa
Hernando County Fire Rescue
Divinity Med Spa
Posted

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a lightning strike caused a fire at Divinity Med Spa on Spring Hill Drive.

Fire crews responded to the business just before 10 a.m. on July 30.

Divinity Med Spa fire crews

When crews arrived, light smoke was coming from the building, according to HCFR. As crews continued to investigate, HCFR said they found fire inside the walls of the business.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

Florida Fish and Wildlife said it arrested a hotel owner and bar owner accused of placing over 1,000 mothballs on St. Pete Beach.

Hotel owner and beach bar owner accused of placing mothballs on St. Pete Beach

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.