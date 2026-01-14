2nd teen dead after hole collapsed at Inverness park: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed a second teenager has died after a hand-dug hole collapsed on Jan. 11.
Deputies said they received a non-urgent call shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, after a report that two juveniles were lost in the park and possibly trapped inside a large hole.
Fire crews found the first teenager shortly after 1 p.m. and the second at 1:17 p.m., according to officials.
CPR was started for both juveniles, who were then taken to the hospital, per the report.
One teen, a 14-year-old, died from their injuries, and the other child was hospitalized in critical condition.
Officials confirmed the second teenager died at around 4:25 a.m. on Jan 13.
Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams spoke with investigators and a neighbor on the day of the incident.
WATCH REPORT FROM JADA WILLIAMS
Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train
Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive