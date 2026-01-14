Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2nd teen dead after hole collapsed at Inverness park: CCSO

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed a second teenager has died after a hand-dug hole collapsed on Jan. 11.

Deputies said they received a non-urgent call shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 11, after a report that two juveniles were lost in the park and possibly trapped inside a large hole.

Fire crews found the first teenager shortly after 1 p.m. and the second at 1:17 p.m., according to officials.

Teen killed, another critically injured after hole collapses at Inverness park: CCSO

CPR was started for both juveniles, who were then taken to the hospital, per the report.

One teen, a 14-year-old, died from their injuries, and the other child was hospitalized in critical condition.

Officials confirmed the second teenager died at around 4:25 a.m. on Jan 13.

Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams spoke with investigators and a neighbor on the day of the incident.

