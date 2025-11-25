61-year-old man riding bicycle struck, killed in multi-vehicle crash in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Brooksville man riding a bicycle on Powell Road was struck and killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Monday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 72-year-old driver of a Toyota Prius was headed eastbound on Powell Road, and a Ford F150 driven by a 46-year-old Brooksville man was traveling westbound on the same road when a the bicyclist attempted to cross the highway, west of Angelica Avenue.

FHP said the bicyclist entered into the pat of the Prius when it was struck and propelled into the path of the F150, which hit the 61-year-old man.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.