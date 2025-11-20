Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Citrus, Hernando County

Spring Hill motorcyclist struck by pickup truck, seriously injured in Hernando County crash: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Spring Hill motorcyclist was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured in Hernando County on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Authorities said just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 20, a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 68-year-old Spring Hill woman was headed southbound on Mariner Boulevard, when a motorcyclist was traveling northbound. FHP reported the Tacoma turned left into the path of the motorcyclist at a driveway in the 4100 block of Mariner Boulevard, just south of Hearth Road.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and hospitalized.

