Spring Hill motorcyclist struck by pickup truck, seriously injured in Hernando County crash: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Spring Hill motorcyclist was struck by a pickup truck and seriously injured in Hernando County on Thursday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Authorities said just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 20, a Toyota Tacoma driven by a 68-year-old Spring Hill woman was headed southbound on Mariner Boulevard, when a motorcyclist was traveling northbound. FHP reported the Tacoma turned left into the path of the motorcyclist at a driveway in the 4100 block of Mariner Boulevard, just south of Hearth Road.
The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and hospitalized.
'It’s become a health hazard': Treasure Island targets overgrown lawns after Helene
No matter how much he’d like to forget about Hurricane Helene, Scott Baker still sees reminders on all sides of his Treasure Island home.