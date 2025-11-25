86-year-old Zephyrhills man struck, killed by pickup in Hernando County: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported the death of an 86-year-old Zephyrhills man who officials said was struck and killed by a pickup truck on US-301 in Hernando County on Monday evening.

According to FHP, a 60-year-old Zephyrhills woman driving a Chevy pickup truck northbound on US-301 hit the man who attempted to walk across the highway north of Pretty Pond Road just after 6 p.m.

FHP said the 86-year-old man suffered his fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.