Hernando deputies make arrest in Spring Hill shooting: HCSO

SPRING HILL. FLA. — Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies have made an arrest in a Spring Hill shooting on Monday, officils said.
Detectives did not identify the suspect, only saying that the driver was arrested in the shooting that occurred at Landover Boulevard and Chalmer Street.
They also found the vehicle being sought.
Investigators are asking anyone who has video surveillance, doorbell camera footage, or other digital evidence related to this shooting investigation, to submit it through the secure Sheriff’s Office evidence portal linked below.
https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://hernandosherifffl.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/chalmerstreetshooting__;!!FJkDyvWmnr4!ZwBQjEwSDOZM8y10_ZTf-zliwWRN-THyTi9AqeTuWj9V2r_J2SSv_SdtlhC42IDvaWH9ANkpuUUCN-gs5ZWpBTE$
Detectives continue to actively investigate this case.
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