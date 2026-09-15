Shooting investigation underway in Hernando County's Spring Hill; officials say to avoid area

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway in Hernando County, and officials are searching for a vehicle that could be involved, the sheriff's office said Monday evening.

The investigation resulted in "an increased law enforcement presence" in the area of Landover Boulevard and Chalmer Street in Spring Hill, officials said in a post just before 7:10 p.m. Major case detectives and forensics personnel were on scene to conduct the "active shooting investigation," officials said.

Investigators are searching for a car described as a silver Hyundai Genesis "that may be involved," HCSO officials said in the post.

"If you observe a vehicle matching this description in the area, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830," the post said. "Please do not approach the vehicle or its occupants. Please avoid the area."

No further information about the shooting or any victims was immediately provided.

This is a developing story that may be updated.