HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — One year after Hurricane Helene ripped through Hernando County, a familiar face is back where she belongs.

Nova, a metal mermaid statue that once stood proudly at Rogers Park along the Weeki Wachee River, was swept away during the storm’s powerful surge. In a video that later went viral, Nova was seen floating upstream to an uncertain fate.

Watch full report from Chad Mills

Beloved mermaid statue finally returns home after Helene nearly stole her

“I heard that she made it all down to West Richard. I mean, that’s like, you know, a mile and a half up the river,” said Sarah Hill, a local realtor who sponsored the placement of the statue at Rogers Park in 2023.

Nova’s absence was a quiet reminder of Helene’s devastation.

However, it didn’t take long to find Nova. John Prout, who lives along the river and has built a following as “River Daddy” on TikTok, found Nova in his backyard in early October.

WFTS

But Nova needed to be repaired and repainted. That work took time.

Friday, on Helene’s anniversary, the community celebrated Nova’s return.

As the sun rose over the turquoise-colored Weeki Wachee River, county workers delivered the statue to Long’s riverfront home. There, Nova was carefully loaded into Dustin Moore’s charter fishing boat. For Moore, it was an unusual catch.

“This takes the cake,” he said with a smile.

After a quick but careful journey by boat, Nova was delivered to Rogers Park, where she was returned to her concrete pad and rededicated to the public.

For many who gathered at the park, the return meant more than art. It meant healing.

“It’s been a very difficult year,” said Yann Milcendeau, owner of the Hernando Beach Motel.

Both his motel and neighboring restaurant were badly damaged during Helene. The motel took on 41 inches of flood water. All but one room, a bathroom, was flooded.

“But, the beauty of this storm, now that one year has passed, is that I believe the whole town is better off than it used to be,” he said.

Milcendeau’s motel has reopened and is welcoming guests again. Hill estimates that about 80-90% of homeowners who suffered damage during Helene are now back in their homes.

For Milcendeau, Hill, and others, Nova’s comeback carries a deeper meaning. It’s a sign that Hernando Beach, Weeki Wachee, and the surrounding communities are stronger than before.

In Latin, nova means new. And for the crowd that gathered at Rogers Park, the mermaid’s name is fitting. Nova’s re-dedication marks a new beginning for the community.



Share Your Story with Chad



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.

Contact Chad Mills First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body Security Check Submit

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.