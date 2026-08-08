Brooksville bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on US-41: FHP

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old Brooksville woman riding a bicycle was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Hernando County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. south of Ancient Trail, when a 2005-2009 model Chevrolet Cobalt traveling northbound overtook and struck the bicyclist, who was also heading north on US-41, according to a news release.

After the collision, the driver fled the scene and continued northbound, leaving the victim in the roadway, FHP said.

A short time later, a Dodge Charger driven by a 51-year-old Floral City woman was traveling northbound and struck the bicyclist, who remained in the roadway. The driver stayed at the scene.

The bicyclist died at the scene from her injuries.

FHP is asking anyone with information about the fleeing Chevrolet Cobalt to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.