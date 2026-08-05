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4,000 gallons of wastewater leaked into Weekiwachee Preserve after sewer line break, officials say

wastewater spill Hernando County
Hernando County
wastewater spill Hernando County
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HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of gallons of wastewater have leaked into the Weekiwachee Preserve after an early morning sewer line break.

Hernando County said utility department crews responded to a broken sewer line and wastewater spill in the Weekiwachee Preserve on Aug. 5.

Crews contained the spill caused by a crack in the release valve. Hernando County said crews applied lime to the site for disinfection, posted warning signs and collected samples from the site.

Hernando County said around 4,000 gallons of wastewater were released.

There were no Hernando County utilities customers affected by the spill.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

A Sarasota County teacher and her family lose nearly everything in a house fire. Firefighters said the fire started from a lightning strike.

Sarasota County teacher loses home after lightning strike starts a fire

More Hernando and Citrus County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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