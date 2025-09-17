Brooksville residents frustrated as sandy road leaves vehicles stuck

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County road has turned into a sand trap, frustrating residents and drivers who say it has become unsafe.

James Ledergerber, who lives near Kindlewood Trail in Brooksville, reached out to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler after seeing earlier reports about poor road conditions in some Pasco County neighborhoods.

“It’s like this all the way down,” Ledergerber said, pointing to the sandy stretch that has stranded countless vehicles.

Ledergerber shared pictures showing cars, trucks and even delivery vehicles stuck along the road.

“We’ve had tractor-trailers, a UPS truck, a U-Haul truck, a concrete truck, Teslas, multiple cars stuck,” he said.

Unlike the potholes, cracks and patchwork repairs that plague many Pasco roads, Kindlewood Trail’s problem is sand.

“It’s just not safe. And it really creates a security issue because there are probably 40 to 50 homes off of Kindlewood Trail. And those homes, if they were to have an emergency, trucks would have a tough time getting up and down the road,” Ledergerber said.

He added that he is not asking for the road to be fully paved, only that the sand be addressed so vehicles stop getting stuck.

“And I’m frustrated because there’s nobody at the local or the state level that will do anything about it,” Ledergerber said.

Hernando County maintains over 1,200 miles of roads, including both paved and unpaved surfaces. For unpaved roads like Kindlewood Trail, the county typically performs periodic grading or stabilization rather than full paving, unless neighborhoods petition for improvements through special taxing districts.

Residents who want roads paved or upgraded can begin the process by filing a petition with the county. If enough homeowners agree, the county may create a Municipal Services Benefit Unit, or MSBU, which allows residents to pay an additional assessment to fund improvements such as paving or drainage upgrades. However, the process can take years, and without community consensus, the county generally limits work to routine maintenance.

Tampa Bay 28 emailed Hernando County officials to ask who oversees the road and whether any fixes are planned. As of now, he is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, Ledergerber says his dog, Opel, seems to be the only one enjoying the sandy street.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.