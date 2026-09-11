Brooksville woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex acts with a child: SAO

BROOKSVILLE, FLA. — A Brooksville woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison after engaging in sexual acts with a young child for profit, officials said.

Jenna Ann Hoffman, 27, was convicted of promoting a sexual performance by a child, possession of sexual performance of a child, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child less than 12 years of age, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

She was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week, the State Attorney's Office (SAO) for the Fifth Judicial District said.

"The mere thought that someone would chose to purposefully exploit such a young child for monetary gain is inexcusable," said Walter Forgie, chief assistant state attorney. "There should be no amount of money that someone would take to engage in such horrendous crimes with a child."

In September of 2024, Hernando County Sheriff's Office Det. Kevin Keiper received a cybertip that an online account was distributing what appeared to be child sexual abuse material. Officials located six files of photos and videos depicting Hoffman engaged in sexual acts with a child victim.

Det. Keiper was able to obtain account records identifying the owner as Hoffman. An address was obtained for Hoffman, who lived off Snow Memorial Highway in Brooksville.

The address matched that of the IP address the user account used to upload the illicit material.

Officials executed a search warrant at the home where Hoffman was interviewed about the account in question.

She admitted to owning and operating the reported account, prosecutors said. The defendant confessed to taking pictures and videos to share with another user online in exchange for money, which was never received. Hoffman was promptly arrested and charged.

Hoffman also will have to register as a sexual predator for life.