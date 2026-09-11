3 lightning-related fires in less than month raise questions about building protections

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Brooksville apartment fire that displaced more than 30 people is the third major Tampa Bay area fire in less than a month in which lightning has been identified as a possible cause, raising questions about whether buildings are adequately protected.

The Wednesday night fire at the Authentix Suncoast Apartment complex comes about a month after a massive fire at a Wesley Chapel apartment complex that investigators said was started by a lightning strike. That fire displaced nearly 200 people.

Earlier this week, lightning was also suspected of starting a large fire at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, causing major damage.

For some Brooksville residents, the string of fires is hitting particularly close to home.

Ariel Livingston had seen the extensive damage from the Wesley Chapel apartment fire. She said she never imagined she would soon be dealing with something similar.

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“I didn’t even think about it. I was like, that really sucks, and here I am,” Livingston said.

She is now packing up and moving out of her Brooksville apartment, which was heavily damaged in Wednesday night’s fire.

“It is charred really bad. No floor. Lady below me, no ceiling,” she said.

Livingston said the situation has been difficult to process.

“I’ve already cried it out. It sucks, and there’s nothing you can do about it. It’s a natural disaster,” she said.

Vincenza Gallizzi said she was in her kitchen on the bottom floor when she felt what she believes was the lightning strike.

“I was washing a fork, and I got a little shock, and I closed the water fast. And then all of a sudden I heard the boom. It was just crazy,” Gallizzi said.

She and her husband said they never saw flames, only smoke coming from their closet.

“It’s a mess in there. Clothes all over. All water,” Gallizzi said.

The fires come as local officials are taking a closer look at fire protections for apartment buildings.

On Wednesday, Pasco County commissioners discussed strengthening local fire code requirements for apartment buildings.

Under current requirements, sprinklers are not required in apartment attics. Lightning protection systems are also not required.

That is raising questions about whether additional safeguards could help prevent or limit damage when lightning strikes.

“They are quickly built. They put the complex up over here, maybe within, I would say, a couple of months,” Livington said.

The people who spoke with Tampa Bay 28 said the apartment complex is moving them into other units.

But they have lost furniture, clothing and other belongings in the fire.

No one was injured.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.