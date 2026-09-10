Lightning strike sparks fire at Brooksville apartment complex, displacing 34 residents: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a fire at a Brooksville apartment complex Wednesday evening, displacing 34 residents, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR).

Firefighters responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Authentix Suncoast apartment complex at 432 Coast Drive after reports of a lightning strike, smoke in multiple apartments and activated fire alarms, according to a news release.

Crews arrived to find smoke inside multiple units of a 24-unit building. Firefighters located fire between the first and second floors of two apartments and quickly knocked down the flames while evacuating the remaining units, officials said.

The fire was brought under control within 45 minutes of the first crews arriving on scene.

HCFR said 21 of the building's 24 apartments were occupied at the time of the fire. A total of 34 residents have been displaced overnight because power was disconnected to the entire building.

Officials said Authentix Suncoast management is working to find temporary housing for affected residents until they can safely return to unaffected apartments.

Four apartments sustained fire, smoke and/or water damage and are expected to remain uninhabitable for an extended period, according to the release.

No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a lightning strike, though the investigation remains ongoing, HCFR said.