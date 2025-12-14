Citrus County cold weather shelter opening to help residents stay warm

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), a Citrus County cold weather shelter will open Sunday and Monday nights to protect residents from freezing temperatures forecast to drop below 40 degrees.

The shelter will accept donations beginning at 5 p.m., including bottled water, snacks, warm clothing, socks, shoes, new undergarments, and items like Hot Hands to help keep people warm when the facility is not open. Drinks such as coffee, cocoa, juice, soda, and milk, as well as paper products, are also needed.

Deputies said clients can start arriving at 6 p.m., and Citrus County Transit will provide rides on Sunday on its weekend schedule and Monday via the Orange Line, offering transportation to any stop on that line in the morning.

Organizers emphasized that the facility is more than an emergency homeless shelter, serving anyone in need of warmth and safety during extreme cold.

The shelter is pet-friendly.