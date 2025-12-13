Hernando County rollover crash injures 4, closes US-41

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — According to the Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR), four people were hospitalized after a rollover crash shut down a portion of US-41 in Brooksville on Saturday.

Firefighters said the crash happened just before noon at Southern Hills Boulevard. Crews responded to the scene, treating multiple victims before transporting all four to area hospitals.

US-41 was briefly closed while emergency responders assisted injured people and cleared the wreckage. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

