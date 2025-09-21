Citrus County deputy honored at funeral after battle with brain injury

INVERNESS, Fla. — Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers gathered Sunday afternoon to honor Citrus County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Lehera, who died Thursday after more than two years of battling a traumatic brain injury suffered in the line of duty.

Deputy Lehera was struck by a car in May of 2023 while directing traffic near Lecanto.

For over two years, he fought to recover and had been making progress until a few weeks ago, when his wife said he developed severe pneumonia and returned to the hospital.

His death leaves a lasting legacy that has already brought change. Lehera’s story inspired the Deputy Andy Lehera Act, which expands health care coverage for law enforcement officers who suffer catastrophic injuries while on duty.