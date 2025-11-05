NBA hall-of-famer Alonzo Mourning helps bring affordable senior housing to Crystal River

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Finding affordable housing in Florida has become increasingly difficult, especially for seniors living on fixed incomes. For some in Citrus County, a new development is offering much-needed relief.

When Patricia Loggins lost her husband, she began a long search for a place she could afford.

“I tried everywhere in Ocala trying to find a place. An apartment I could afford. There was nothing that had less than a three-year waiting list,” Loggins said.

Her search eventually led her to The Fountains at Hidden Lake, an affordable housing community in Crystal River for residents 62 and older.

“The pricing was great. The concept was great. And there are not enough of them. There are too many people my age that are living in their cars and it’s heartbreaking,” Loggins said.

Officials say Citrus County has one of the oldest median ages in the country. With rent costs rising sharply across Florida, developments like The Fountains are in high demand. Seniors must qualify based on income, and monthly rents range from $320 to $955.

“So many people just don’t have places to go. I’ve even had friends of mine that have called and inquired about here because they need housing immediately,” said resident Julie Sauve.

The Fountains at Hidden Lake was developed by Housing Trust Group, which has built dozens of affordable housing projects across the state. The company partnered with NBA Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning, whose nonprofit organization, AM Affordable Housing, focuses on creating housing opportunities for low-income residents.

“If we can just take one thing off of their plate and create an environment that they are able to afford so they are able to focus on the other things then we are saving a lot of lives,” Mourning said.

The developer said it targets areas with the greatest need and seeks assistance from local governments to make projects possible. Plans are already underway to build phase two of this complex on the same property.

“Affordable housing really is a public-private partnership so you really need the support of the local officials in order to bring something like this to life which takes years,” said Housing Trust Group CEO Jordan Tolman.

Across Florida, the affordable housing shortage has reached a critical point. Rising rents and property insurance costs have outpaced wages for many residents. According to the Florida Housing Coalition, the state faces a shortfall of hundreds of thousands of affordable rental units.

Housing Trust Group and AM Affordable Housing are working on more than 50 similar projects statewide, including developments in Bradenton and Riverview, as part of a broader effort to meet the growing demand.

Mourning, who founded AM Affordable Housing in 2013, has focused on supporting seniors, veterans, and low-income families through the creation of safe, sustainable communities. His nonprofit has helped build thousands of units across Florida, continuing his legacy of service beyond basketball.



