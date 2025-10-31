Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Dade City man lost control of vehicle, ejected onto roadway: FHP

Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday night, a GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Dade City man was traveling westbound on SR-44.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at the intersection of NW 38th St., the man lost control of his vehicle, which overturned, and he was ejected onto the roadway where he suffered fatal injuries.

