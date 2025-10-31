Dade City man lost control of vehicle, ejected onto roadway: FHP

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday night, a GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Dade City man was traveling westbound on SR-44.
According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at the intersection of NW 38th St., the man lost control of his vehicle, which overturned, and he was ejected onto the roadway where he suffered fatal injuries.
