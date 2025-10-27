Crystal River High students mourn beloved school resource officer

CRYSTAL RIVER — Students at Crystal River High School are mourning the sudden death of a beloved school resource officer known as “Deputy Rod.”

Marcial Rodriguez, badge number 301, of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, died unexpectedly on the night of Oct. 24, shortly after ending his shift. He had been with the agency since Aug. 21, 2000.

“He had a relationship with each individual student. There wasn’t one left out that didn’t feel loved by him,” said senior Brooklyn Pratts.

Rodriguez served as the school resource officer at Crystal River High and had spent recent years building strong connections with students and staff on campus. Senior McKenzie Hamilton recalled, “Every morning he would wave at me when I would pull into the parking lot. He would tell me to slow down a little bit.”

The Sheriff’s Office described Rodriguez as known for his humor, compassion and dedication, from helping crossing guards during bad weather to engaging in serious conversations with teens.

Pratts said the news of his passing came as a shock. “It was shocking I didn’t think it was real at first. I didn’t believe the news when I heard it,” she said.

On Monday morning, Hamilton asked the principal to set up a memorial on campus. “He told me that I could tell everyone to bring flowers, bring chalk,” Hamilton said. By midday, the courtyard was filled with messages of love and respect. “It’s been really great. It’s hard but I’m really happy it brought everyone together in their own way,” she said.

Principal Phill McLeod said, “He had that knack for getting the kids to do the things they should be doing but then they also appreciated him.”

Rodriguez was also known to spend time in the school’s culinary classroom sharing his love for spicy food.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, and two sons. More information regarding memorial services will be released by the Sheriff’s Office when available.

The school year will go on here, but it won’t be the same at Crystal River High without Deputy Rod patrolling the halls.

“Everybody felt like they could rely on him. So it’s hard being here without him,” Hamilton said.



