Person suffered serious burn injuries, building evacuated after fire at Spring Hill assisted living facilty

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a building at an assisted living facility was evacuated after a fire in one of the rooms on Friday.

HCFR said it responded to Elevated Estates assisted living facility at 8229 Cessna Drive in Spring Hill around 7:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a one-story building.

HCFR said rescue crews found one person with burn injuries and smoke inhalation. The person was taken by helicopter to a trauma/burn center in serious condition.

The fire was contained to one room in the building and was put out quickly, HCFR said.

10 residents were evacuated from the building and are expected to return to their rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office, HCFR said.