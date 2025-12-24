Missing woman: search for woman with dementia last seen in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE. FLA. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said it is searching for a missing 68-year-old woman who has been diagnosed with dementia.

HCSO said it is looking for Karen Sabrina Butterfus. She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. walking in the area of Brockway Lane in Brooksville.

HCSO said she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Butterfus is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and white/grey hair.

She was wearing a Pink long-sleeve jacket, blue jeans, white and grey sneakers, and holding a dark plastic bag, HCSO said.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.