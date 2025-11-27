Fatal crash in Inverness with active roadblock: FHP

INVERNESS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal crash in Inverness on Thursday morning.
FHP said the crash happened on East Harvard Street at the intersection of South Apoka Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27.
As of 7 a.m., there is an active roadblock at the scene.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
